Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,926,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

