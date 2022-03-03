Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.47. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 30,500 shares valued at $3,132,755. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.