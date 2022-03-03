Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY remained flat at $$16.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.