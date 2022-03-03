Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.33. 10,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

