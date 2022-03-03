Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 587,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMTE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 64,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,274. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

