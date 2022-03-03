Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $177.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

NTLA stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

