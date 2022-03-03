Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will post $728.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,107,898. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $61.23. 959,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,644. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

