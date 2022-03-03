Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.66

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.66 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.87). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 17,988 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £37.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.10.

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £234,000 ($313,967.53).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

