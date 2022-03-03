Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 135,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.