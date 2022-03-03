Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

ICPT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

