InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IPVA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,349. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.