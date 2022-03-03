Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Nigel Hunton Purchases 5,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 122.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 1,142.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

