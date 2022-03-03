InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Trading 2.3% Higher

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.92. 478,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 329,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.