Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.55

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 33531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

