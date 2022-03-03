Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.