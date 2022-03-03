Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

