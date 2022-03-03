Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $165.73 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

