Invesco Ltd. Buys 231,990 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.
VVR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.