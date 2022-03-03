Invesco Ltd. Buys 231,990 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

VVR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

