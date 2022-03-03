Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 419,306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,212,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.