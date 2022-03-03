Invesco Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.