Invesco Ltd. Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

