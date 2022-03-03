Invesco Ltd. Invests $10.87 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 658,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.43. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

