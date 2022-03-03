Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,731 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of AVAV opened at $72.77 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,636.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

