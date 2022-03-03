Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

