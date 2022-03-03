Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $350.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

