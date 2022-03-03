Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

