InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0002 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $27,703.07 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104203 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

