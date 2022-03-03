Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

2/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

2/21/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.50.

2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.50.

2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

2/11/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/26/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/11/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50.

Shares of SAND traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

