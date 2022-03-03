Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 938% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,112 call options.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.