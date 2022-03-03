Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.