IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLRG stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
