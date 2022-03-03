IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLRG stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

