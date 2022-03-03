Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

IRWD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 2,041,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

