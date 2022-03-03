Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

