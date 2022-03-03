iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

