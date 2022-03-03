iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 20,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,916. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
