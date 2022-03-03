iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 20,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,916. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

