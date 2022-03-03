iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 24,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,888. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

