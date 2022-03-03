iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.80% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $66,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 10,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,275. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

