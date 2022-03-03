iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 41,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 20,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

