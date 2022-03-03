iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 891,161 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

