iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,242 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,207% compared to the typical volume of 248 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 394,598 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 304,580 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

