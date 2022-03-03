iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.41

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 150843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

