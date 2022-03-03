iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 70.8% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,815,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

