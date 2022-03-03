J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $148.35 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

