Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,006 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 63.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

