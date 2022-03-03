Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.58.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

JACK traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 376,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,723. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.04.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

