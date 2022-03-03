Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.18 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,550,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

