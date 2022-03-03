Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

J stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 616,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

