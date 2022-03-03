Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,913.99

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,913.99 ($25.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.71). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.68), with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,914 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)
