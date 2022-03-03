Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

