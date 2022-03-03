Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $152.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,249. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
