Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $152.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,249. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

